Businesses excited ahead of city council vote on social districts in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council will vote Monday tonight on a proposal that would make carrying a cocktail outside a bar in certain areas perfectly legal.

The city has already identified the areas including South End and Plaza Midwood.

Walking around Plaza Midwood with a casual beer or cocktail in hand could be the norm soon.

The merchant’s association believes it would boost business for everyone in the area.

Clifton Castelloe, the president of Plaza Midwood Merchants Association said, “we’re excited for social districts”

Ryan Armstrong of Charlotte said he’s “a huge supporter of this.”

Customers and business owners have their eyes on city council – in hopes social districts will become reality in Charlotte.

“I think in Plaza Midwood, it would just make it even more of a destination, walking area, because there are so many bars and restaurants like right within the vicinity you know,” said Blake Barnes, the owner of The Common Market

The Plaza Midwood Merchants Association believe it would enhance the community and all businesses in the area.

Castelloe said, “It’ll be getting people out walking, enjoying all of the pedestrian pathways, providing freedom for them to experience all of the different venues here in our neighborhood, and retail.”

Customers believe it would help them too when hanging out with friends.

Armstrong said, “I think it may lead to less alcohol abuse in the form of wasted beverages you already purchases, I know when you’re hanging out with friends and somebody wants to go somewhere else, you may have just order a drink, but because communication was at an all-time low.

Customers say this would allow them to take their drinks with them.

Blake Barnes, the owner of Common Market in Plaza Midwood has experience with another social district.

“I have a business in Monroe wan we’ve been doing it for about 3 months, at first I thought it was going to be a wild party that gets out of control, but instead it’s been kind of nice,” said Barnes.

While businesses are onboard with a social district in Plaza, there is one major concern.

“We are against the use of single-use plastic here in plaza midwood, so we’ll like to go ahead and set an example on why that doesn’t have to be the case here,” said Castelloe.

If council votes to pass the measure, the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association is hopeful the city will move fast because it would like to have a social district in place by the end of the year.

It’s important to know this process would not become automatic overnight, city council will have to approve each social district that’s proposed.

