NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant

Latest News

Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV