Temperatures stay cooler as shower chances start the new week

Highs will not get above the 80s this week as showers remain possible.
Highs will be in the mid 80s on Sunday as rain chances increase.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front approaches the Carolinas from the northwest, some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our area through Monday.

  • Tonight: Isolated to widely scattered showers.
  • Monday: Scattered showers, a few PM storms possible.
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated PM showers.

With plenty of moisture around and a disturbance moving across the Midwest we will keep chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast for this evening and Monday.

High temperatures over the next week
High temperatures over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For tonight, isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible along with some rumbles of thunder otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The slow-moving system will continue to push east on Monday. There will be chances for showers and storms but not as much coverage across our area. In between the scattered showers expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy and warmer conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon on Thursday.  Highs will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

