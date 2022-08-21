One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with life-threatening injuries, although police expect the person to be okay.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

