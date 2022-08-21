NC DHHS Flu
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m.
One person was injured in a shooting at a Showmars in Steele Creek on Saturday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with life-threatening injuries, although police expect the person to be okay.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

