Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened in the 3400 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

Medic confirmed that the person was on a bike when they were hit.

The person was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the highway has since re-opened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

