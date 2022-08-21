Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard
The collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened in the 3400 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.
Medic confirmed that the person was on a bike when they were hit.
The person was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
A WBTV crew at the scene said the highway has since re-opened.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
