NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard

The collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A person was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while on a bike on Sunday afternoon.
A person was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while on a bike on Sunday afternoon.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened in the 3400 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

Medic confirmed that the person was on a bike when they were hit.

The person was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene said the highway has since re-opened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Man riding bicycle seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Gastonia

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

Latest News

The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an...
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
The 1200-student facility, designed by Concord’s Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects and...
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
Bad Company flies over The Dirt Track at Charlotte en route to a sweep of Saturday night's...
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship