Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Menomonie, Wis. (WMTV) - Congratulations, Emmitt!

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships.

Way to take home the Gold "MULLET BOY"!! We cannot wait to see that new go cart !

Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place came Epic Orta with 8,404 votes, and William Dale Ramsey came in third with 4,058 votes.

Axel Wenzel from Brillion came in fourth place in the competition, earning 3,538 votes. Wisconsin’s mullet boys were the only two in the top five from the same state.

Axel Wenzel
Axel Wenzel(Mullet Champ, LLC)

Wisconsin also proved their mullets are truly the best by bringing home another gold in the teens division. Cayden Kershaw from Wausau won the teens division of the USA Mullet Championships with 3,215 votes.

