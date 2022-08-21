Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says.

According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.

