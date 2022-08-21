First Alert: Muggy weather with chances of rain on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, another round of storms possible later this evening.

First Alert Today: Cloudy & Muggy, evening storms possible

First Alert Monday: Scattered PM storms

Next week: Warm, daily isolated rain chances

Cloudy and damp conditions expected through your Sunday with a second round of showers and storms possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will try and make it into the low to mid 80s. If storms do develop this evening, primary threats with these storms are lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.

Futurecast (WBTV)

Mostly cloudy for Monday with afternoon and evening scattered storms across the region as a cold front starts to move in. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and warm for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s with only an isolated shower in the forecast.

For most of the work week, rain chances will stay low with daily isolated rain chances and high temperatures near the mid 80s. Rain chances will become more scattered Thursday into the weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

