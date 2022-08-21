Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.

Bad Company, driven by Hiram, Georgia’s John Gordon, claimed the pole in qualifying before knocking off Dirt Crew, Dozer and Toxic en route to defending his 2021 win in the head-to-head competition.

“I came here a long time ago in a mega truck,” Gordon recalled of his first experience at The Dirt Track. “The next year, I said, ‘we’ve got to get a monster truck’ and we did. I tell you what, y’all have the coolest track for monster trucks in the U.S. and we just got a win on it! This is awesome!”

Following a lightning-quick performance in the finals, Gordon promised fans he wasn’t done – and then he delivered a freestyle performance unlike anything fans have ever seen at The Dirt Track. Early in his two-minute set, Bad Company successfully pulled off the first-ever front flip in monster truck history at The Dirt Track, sending fenders flying and fans into an absolute frenzy.

When the dust settled, Bad Company and Stone Crusher, driven by Steve Sims, tied atop the leaderboard. A fan vote ultimately crowned Gordon and his Bad Company machine as the winner.

“I don’t think it matters who gets the win because I think the fans right here got the win tonight,” Gordon said. “Steven, hats off to you and your crew. Those guys busted their tails.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.