Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan

The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an...
(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept in the Cabarrus Center’s downtown Concord retail space for 6 months.

Curriculum topics include: Business Basics, Strategy, Branding and Marketing, E-commerce, Point-of-Sale and Inventory, and Real Estate/Licensing.

Get the full details and apply today: cabarruscenter.com/retail-lab

