Warm, dry today before First Alert sets in Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm weekend lies ahead with lots of clouds and enhanced rain chances for Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly sunny & warm, mainly dry

First Alert Sunday-Monday: Multiple rounds of showers & storms

Next week: Warm, daily isolated rain chances

Today will feature more clouds than sun with high temperatures about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday near the mid-80s. Most locations will stay dry with only a spotty shower in the forecast for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s with showers moving in by early Sunday.

Sunday morning will start off wet for areas around the Charlotte metro area with another round of showers and storms in the evening. Primary threats with these storms are frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds at times. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Sunday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Monday with afternoon and evening scattered storms across the region. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

For most of the work week, rain chances will stay low with daily isolated rain chances and high temperatures near the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

