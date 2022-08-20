Stadium evacuated after rumors of shooter at Salisbury High football game

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans were ducking for cover and rushing to the exits, players were down on the field after a rumor spread through Ludwig Stadium that shots were fired during the Salisbury High and West Rowan football game.

“Salisbury Police Department (SPD) responded to a report of gunshots in the football stadium at Salisbury High School tonight,” police said. “No shots were fired, no guns found.”

After initially saying that two were injured, police later said three people were injured in the rush to evacuate the stadium.

“Thank you to all the officers who helped tonight,” one attendee posted. “These children were scared to death. Thank you for getting our West boys and girls back to their schools safely, and for getting everybody out of the stadium.”

The incident happened in the fourth quarter with about 7:00 remaining. The game was stopped at that point.

“Just a normal Friday night at the football game seeing our daughter cheer her senior year and supposedly shots fired and before we knew it our kids were flat on the ground and everyone scrounging for cover,” another fan posted. “There is no sense our society has gotten to this point. I pray that the people that were hurt from falling to get cover are ok. Most of all thank you to the football/cheer coaches making sure our children were put on the bus safely.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools issued this statement:

When something occurs impacting our school system, we want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with law enforcement, the Salisbury High School vs. West Rowan High School football game ended early due to police reports of gunshots at the stadium.

The Salisbury Police Department has confirmed that there were no shots fired and no guns were found. We appreciate the quick action by Salisbury Police Department as well as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and first responders who worked to keep everyone safe.

Student safety is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and we are all working diligently every day to ensure that our school events remain a safe environment for all of our students and staff. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process.

