Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.
Details are limited at this time.
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday.
Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kason Shannon dead at the scene.
According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy will happen Monday.
No other details are being released yet.
Download the free WBTV app to stay up-to-date on any developments in this story.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.