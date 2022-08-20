Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday.

Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kason Shannon dead at the scene.

According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy will happen Monday.

No other details are being released yet.

