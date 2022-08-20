NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

Details are limited at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday.

Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kason Shannon dead at the scene.

According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy will happen Monday.

No other details are being released yet.

