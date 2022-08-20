Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard.

**SHOOTING**



GPD investigating shooting of 9yo male that occurred last night inside a home in 1200 blk of W. 4th Ave



Child has serious injuries



Investigators believe shots fired outside home



No suspect info. Call rcvd 11:28pm



📞704-861-8000 w/info about this shooting pic.twitter.com/RJWS9YoAqG — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) August 20, 2022

Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-861-8000.

