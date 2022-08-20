NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

No suspects have been identified yet.
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.
A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A child was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting overnight.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard.

Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill reopened before 12 p.m. Friday following an overnight...
All lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. reopen after fuel tanker overturns
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
“I was just trying to get people to see my dilemma and hopefully it’ll make people realize that...
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress

Latest News

$12.99 on Amazon
Product test: Caroline and Bekah try out Valuu Lazy Readers
COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu...
Health experts encouraging flu shots for families, individuals
The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way home.
8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co.
Hydrate Medical has seven locations across NC.
Staying hydrated with Hydrate Medical