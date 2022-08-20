NC DHHS Flu
Panthers fall to Patriots on the road after committing four turnovers in shaky offensive performance

Carolina mustered only 192 yards of total offense in the absences of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes under pressure from New England Patriots...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers fell to the New England Patriots 20-10 in Week 2 of the NFL’s three-week preseason.

Carolina failed to score a touchdown on offense as the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart sat out Friday night’s game, instead giving way to PJ Walker and rookie third-round pick Matt Corral.

The results weren’t especially pretty.

Neither signal-caller was able to get much going through the air as the Panthers racked up only 135 yards through the air on 30 attempts.

The highlight of the night for Carolina was a Tae Hayes interception that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

For New England, second-year quarterback Mac Jones started the game and played the first quarter, completing four of eight passes for 61 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Longtime backup Brian Hoyer also played briefly before giving way to rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Panthers struggled all night on offense, racking up just 192 yards on 58 plays. They also turned the ball over on four different occasions - two fumbles and two Walker interceptions.

Defensive backs Sean Chandler and Keith Taylor had relatively strong showings for Carolina, combining for 13 tackles as they prepare for what figures to be rotational roles in the defense this season.

Friday night’s game was no doubt an ugly one from the Panthers, but it shouldn’t be cause for too much concern as only a small number of projected starters competed.

Head coach Matt Rhule has said all offseason that the team would name its starting quarterback following the Patriots matchup, and with that and a handful of joint practices now in the rearview mirror, that announcement could come anytime now.

Carolina will prepare for its final tune-up this coming week before meeting the Buffalo Bills next Friday in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

