First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont.

• Tonight: Isolated showers, mostly cloudy.

• First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

• First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy.

An area of low pressure swinging across the upper midwest will drag a cold front into the Carolinas, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. For tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will range from the mid 70s in the mountains to mid 80s across the piedmont. As the front continues to push east, more showers and storms can be expected on Monday; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up. For both days there will only be a slight chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

