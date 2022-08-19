NC DHHS Flu
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republican lawmakers are not impressed with the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats.

Republican members of Congress believe Democratic candidates will pay the price for record inflation in the November midterm election.

“The American people are waking up,” Rep. Barry Moore, R-AL, said. “They’re not happy with the direction of the country.”

“America is fed up with it,” Rep. Austin Scott, R-GA, said. “November is coming, and, you know what? I think the public is going to speak loud and clear in November.”

Democrats like Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter point out prices are improving. The country has seen nine consecutive weeks of reduction in gas prices.

“We see real progress, and we have to recognize that it didn’t happen by accident, and we’ve got to let the American people know,” Carter said.

Most economists do not believe the Inflation Reduction Act will have much effect on inflation, especially in the short term.

George Washington Political Management Director Todd Belt said Democrats have to sell voters on a long term plan.

“This is going to come down to messaging, and trying to argue to people that, look, better times are around the corner, irrespective of what you see going on in your pocket book right now.”

Belt add the economy is the number one driver of votes, but there are other factors that could help Democrats at the polls in November.

He pointed to the FBI investigation into Donald Trump and the future of access to abortion.

“We would expect Republicans to take the House pretty handily, but again, we’ve never had a repeal of Roe V Wade in a midterm election.”

Belt predicts the race for control of the Senate will be a toss-up.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

