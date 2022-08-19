NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
According to the Housing and Residence Life website, an average of 6,000 students live on campus.
First round of students move in at UNC Charlotte, others await move in at local hotels and apartment complex due to housing shortage

Latest News

Lowe's Tech Hub in South End Charlotte
South End businesses seeing the impacts of Lowe’s new Tech Hub Tower
City leaders and N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday healthcare giant Centene will be...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
The last in-person event for Charlotte Pride back in 2019 had 200,000 people attend.
Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19