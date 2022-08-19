NC DHHS Flu
Undercover drug operations lead to arrest of 26 people in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office says

Authorities arrested 18 men and eight women during the operation.
Kristen Chandler Avant (left) and Anthony Lamar Belk (right) remain in custody after being...
Kristen Chandler Avant (left) and Anthony Lamar Belk (right) remain in custody after being denied bond following undercover drug operations.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A total of 26 people have been arrested in recent months in Lancaster County as a result of undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

The operations were conducted by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, and involved heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and various controlled substances in pill or tablet forms.

“The agents are opening new investigations all the time, and the information we get from the public supplements what they know and are able to act on,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Operations like this will continue, and we’ll keep locking people up if we catch them with drugs or selling drugs.”

Of the 26 people arrested and charged, 18 were men and eight were women.

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges due to large quantities of drugs that were seized.

The sheriff’s office says that many of the drug-related incidents were near schools and parks.

Other charges individuals are facing include driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light and siren, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime associated with a trafficking charge.

Two defendants, Kristen Chandler Avant, 37, and Anthony Lamar Belk, 34, were denied bond and are still being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about these cases or any others should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

