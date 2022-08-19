NC DHHS Flu
Officials: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Chesterfield County

Officials say the incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.
The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash happened Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m.

The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School.

Eight students were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The remaining students will be transported by another bus.

The district superintendent and area principals are working the accident.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

