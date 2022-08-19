Overturned fuel tanker causing traffic backup on I-77 South in S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A multiple vehicle collision overnight has blocked several southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in the Fort Mill area.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near mile marker 83, in the area of Sutton Road. Officials say one of the vehicles involved is an overturned fuel tanker.

Highway patrol troopers say another tanker must be brought in to pump out the remaining fuel in the overturned tanker and move it.

Crews say this could take several hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes at this time on I-77 South at Ext 82 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with a tanker truck. Fuel spilled in the road. Several injuries. Deputies report the road will be shut down for several hours. #YCSONews #TrafficAlert #traffic pic.twitter.com/EYhwClOif1 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 19, 2022

According to authorities, there are several people with minor injuries and no deaths.

Troopers say a detour for motorists is to take exit 83 and turn left onto U.S. 21. Then, follow U.S. 21 for about a mile back to I-77, putting drivers back on at the 82 mile marker.

