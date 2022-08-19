Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools enrollment up nearly 16 percent since the start of the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A private school system is seeing a large boost in enrollment since its decision to restart in-person learning in late 2020.

Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools has nine schools and serves children in Pre-K, TK, and K-12. School officials say the district has grown 15.5% since the start of the pandemic.

Unlike larger public school systems, MACS students returned to the classroom at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. In contrast, many public schools remained virtual.

Katie Culpepper’s son and daughter were originally enrolled at CMS. Culpepper says they weren’t adjusting well to remote learning so she decided to homeschool them, which lasted for about 10 weeks.

“My kids just needed to be in a school environment. They needed conception and kids listen better to other people than they do to their parents. I also had a toddler at home so it was extremely hard to do it all,” Culpepper said.

That’s when she decided to enroll them in MACS at St. Gabriel Catholic School, a K-5 elementary school.

“The big motivation for us was the in-person learning,” Culpepper said.

Her daughter Lydia just started fourth grade this week and says her transition to MACS helped her understand her lessons.

“My mom was homeschooling us because we didn’t like virtual school and it didn’t really work out,” Lydia said. “I didn’t know all of the stuff and when I went to St. Gabe’s I learned a lot more.”

Lydia says she’s also gained more friends and loves the environment.

“I have a lot more friends than I did when I first joined and everybody is really friendly,” she said.

Superintendent Greg Monroe says MACS prides itself in investing in its students and their families.

“We try to focus on people. We enroll families, not just students. We have waiting lists for about half of our schools here in Charlotte. The rest are also nearing capacity,” Monroe said.

According to school officials, enrollment at St. Gabriel is up 24% since the start of the pandemic. Principal Michele Snoke says they had to expand their kindergarten classrooms and renovated an entire wing after seeing high demand in January 2021.

“We had several students on the waitlist, we had such high demand, Dr. Monroe, our Superintendent, and I, came up with a creative way to add an additional classroom and to add a teacher,” Snoke said.

This brought the kindergarten grade level up to five classes compared to the usual three or four. The school maintained having five kindergarten classes for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We went ahead with another year of five kindergartens last year and now like I said we have five first grades and five second grades,” Snoke said.

The extra enrollment meant more money was pouring into the district’s budget for instructional materials and technology.

In addition, Snoke says more parents started contributing to the parent-teacher organization.

“The growth in student enrollment also meant growth in families,” Snoke said. “They participate by donating to the PTO and the PTO gives right back to the classrooms so we’ve been able to purchase more resources that way.”

“Our parents realize it’s a good investment. Our parents are our best advocates. That’s how we find new families – how families find us,” Monroe said.

Some of those resources included a new intercom system, personal microphones for classrooms, floor replacements throughout the school, the garden pavilion, laptops, and ipads.

Additionally, money from the PTO supports “start-up” money for teachers which ranges from $300 to $500 for teachers to purchase items for their classrooms.

Snoke says she was able to retain 100% of teachers since last school year and plans to continue those efforts this year.

