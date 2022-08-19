NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

This is still an active investigation, according to deputies
Austin David Talbert
Austin David Talbert(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes.

Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing.

[READ ALSO: Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child]

The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say Talbert agreed to take her to school and did not.

His charges include 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for crimes that allegedly happened over four months.

He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill reopened before 12 p.m. Friday following an overnight...
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. reopen after fuel tanker overturns
“I was just trying to get people to see my dilemma and hopefully it’ll make people realize that...
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Matthew Dillon Allman
Deputies: Registered sex offender found with phone containing child pornography
Novant Health
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
Kevin Ramon Mosby
Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive
I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. remains closed after fuel tanker overturns