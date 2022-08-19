NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive

Officers say the suspect was arrested without incident.
Kevin Ramon Mosby
Kevin Ramon Mosby(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of Donald Watts.

Officers responded to a home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found Watts dead at the scene.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers]

Kevin Ramon Mosby was identified as a suspect and arrested Aug. 18 at a hotel in Bessemer City, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree murder is being held without bond.

Police say they’re still investigating what led up to the murder and whether or not the two men knew each other.

