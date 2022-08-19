Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department has made an arrest in the Aug. 3 stabbing death of Donald Watts.

Officers responded to a home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found Watts dead at the scene.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers]

Kevin Ramon Mosby was identified as a suspect and arrested Aug. 18 at a hotel in Bessemer City, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree murder is being held without bond.

Police say they’re still investigating what led up to the murder and whether or not the two men knew each other.

