First Alert: Increased chance of showers, storms for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in play today, as a warm front approaches the WBTV area from South Carolina. It will serve as a trigger for more showers and thunderstorms, through the day won’t be a washout.

First Alert: Shower chances higher today

Warmer, lower storm risk Saturday

First Alert: Thunderstorms likely Sunday

FIRST ALERT: The best chance for showers & thunderstorms today appears to be along & S/E of I-85 & in the mountains. The Foothills may not get very much rain today as a low pulls away this afternoon, headed toward the coast. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pfCXHd73hY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 19, 2022

In fact, there may not be much rain for some neighborhoods north and west of Charlotte. As a low-pressure system associated with the front drifts toward the coast, the best chance for rain today will be along and south/east of Interstate 85 and in the mountains, with relatively low rain chances across the Foothills.

With more clouds and scattered showers in the forecast, afternoon readings will run a little cool again today, ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees across the Foothills and Charlotte metro area to the upper 70s in the Pee Dee River Valley, where the rain chance is highest.

Expect it to be partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the mild 60s.

FIRST ALERT: With clouds & scattered showers in the forecast today around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area, it'll be another cooler-than-average day, with afternoon readings mainly in the 70s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/R8UnINBNDe — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 19, 2022

As for the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the middle 80s with more sunshine sprinkled in the forecast. There’s just a small thunderstorm chance Saturday afternoon, but Sunday brings a much better chance for more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT: No washouts, but there's a pretty good chance of at least a few showers & storms around the @wbtv_news area (especially around #CLT & points S/E) & another round, perhaps with more widespread coverage on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KScPZIcJ18 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 19, 2022

Storm chances remain on the high side on Monday before tapering down during the mid-week period. Highs will hold in the 80s next heat with no major heat waves in the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

