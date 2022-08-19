NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Increased chance of showers, storms for Friday

Expect it to be partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the mild 60s.
Expect it to be partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the mild 60s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in play today, as a warm front approaches the WBTV area from South Carolina. It will serve as a trigger for more showers and thunderstorms, through the day won’t be a washout.

  • First Alert: Shower chances higher today
  • Warmer, lower storm risk Saturday
  • First Alert: Thunderstorms likely Sunday

In fact, there may not be much rain for some neighborhoods north and west of Charlotte. As a low-pressure system associated with the front drifts toward the coast, the best chance for rain today will be along and south/east of Interstate 85 and in the mountains, with relatively low rain chances across the Foothills.

With more clouds and scattered showers in the forecast, afternoon readings will run a little cool again today, ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees across the Foothills and Charlotte metro area to the upper 70s in the Pee Dee River Valley, where the rain chance is highest.

Expect it to be partly cloudy later tonight with lows in the mild 60s.

As for the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the middle 80s with more sunshine sprinkled in the forecast. There’s just a small thunderstorm chance Saturday afternoon, but Sunday brings a much better chance for more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

Storm chances remain on the high side on Monday before tapering down during the mid-week period. Highs will hold in the 80s next heat with no major heat waves in the forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

