First Alert: Heaviest rain should stay south and east of Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and mild conditions can be expected through the weekend along with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Rest of today: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder

Saturday : Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers

Sunday: Widespread showers and storms likely

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

While the heaviest of the rain will stay to the south and east of Charlotte, we still cannot rule out the possibility of a few scattered showers in the Queen city later this evening.

In the areas that don’t get any rain this afternoon/evening, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chances for scattered showers will continue tonight otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, we’ll be tracking a warm front lifting north and a cold heading our way from the northwest.

Saturday afternoon futurecast (First Alert Weather)

On Saturday, with the warm front still around, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon; highs will range from the low to mid-80s.

On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Sunday will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

For the start of next week, a few more upper-level disturbances will move across the Carolinas bringing more chances for showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.