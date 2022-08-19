NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Heaviest rain should stay south and east of Queen City

A few showers could still pop up in Charlotte later tonight.
More cloudy and mild conditions can be expected through the weekend along with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and mild conditions can be expected through the weekend along with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

  • Rest of today: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers
  • Sunday: Widespread showers and storms likely
Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

While the heaviest of the rain will stay to the south and east of Charlotte, we still cannot rule out the possibility of a few scattered showers in the Queen city later this evening.

In the areas that don’t get any rain this afternoon/evening, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chances for scattered showers will continue tonight otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, we’ll be tracking a warm front lifting north and a cold heading our way from the northwest.

Saturday afternoon futurecast
Saturday afternoon futurecast(First Alert Weather)

On Saturday, with the warm front still around, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon; highs will range from the low to mid-80s.

On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely ahead of our next cold front. Highs on Sunday will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

For the start of next week, a few more upper-level disturbances will move across the Carolinas bringing more chances for showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill reopened before 12 p.m. Friday following an overnight...
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. reopen after fuel tanker overturns
“I was just trying to get people to see my dilemma and hopefully it’ll make people realize that...
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

First Alert: Heaviest rain should stay south and east of Queen City
There's no washouts, but there's a pretty good chance of at least a few showers and storms...
First Alert: Increased chance of showers, storms for Friday
First Alert: Increased chance of shower, storms for Friday
First Alert issued for Friday as rain chances rise
First Alert issued for Friday as rain chances rise