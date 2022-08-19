Deputies: Registered sex offender found with phone containing child pornography

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender after they say he violated his probation and found sexual materials involving children on his cellphone.

Deputies say they assisted the North Carolina Department of Public Safety-Probation and Parole with a compliance search for Matthew Dillon Allman of Salisbury.

He was charged in 2021 with 30 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

They seized a cellphone that allegedly had online identifier violations and pornographic materials of children on it.

Allman was arrested for a felony probation violation. After a forensic search on the phone was finished, he was also charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Allman was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

