Deputies: Registered sex offender found with phone containing child pornography

He currently faces multiple felony charges.
Matthew Dillon Allman
Matthew Dillon Allman(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender after they say he violated his probation and found sexual materials involving children on his cellphone.

Deputies say they assisted the North Carolina Department of Public Safety-Probation and Parole with a compliance search for Matthew Dillon Allman of Salisbury.

He was charged in 2021 with 30 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

[READ ALSO: Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children]

They seized a cellphone that allegedly had online identifier violations and pornographic materials of children on it.

Allman was arrested for a felony probation violation. After a forensic search on the phone was finished, he was also charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Allman was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

