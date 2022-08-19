Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After canceling the previous two in-person Charlotte Pride dates due to COVID-19, the weekend event is back.

Thursday, staff and volunteers spent the day packing boxes to move to uptown Charlotte.

“We’re packing water hoses, we are packing all of the supplies, food and snacks and water that we need for volunteers,” Matt Comer of Charlotte Pride said.

Comer said canceling Pride the previous two years was not an easy decision.

“We just broke down in tears. We were so sad about it,” he said.

For the past two years, neither the festival nor the parade happened, although some smaller virtual events were held.

This weekend will be a family reunion for many in the LGBTQ community. It’s also a sense of being for thousands of people not afraid to be themselves.

“Pride is like the one or two days every year where we can come together and have this incredible sense of community and unity, and maybe for some people for the first time in their lives be among thousands of people just like them,” Comer said.

Riley Murray has been volunteering with Charlotte Pride since 2005.

“Today, we have picketers, but it’s nothing compared to where we were in 2005. The picketers almost outweighed the attendees,” she said. “I look at it today and I get excited when I see young people be able to be who they want to be. And knowing that I’m a part of that and knowing that I’ve helped make this happen. It just makes it fills my heart with love.”

On Sunday, the parade will start on North Tryon and 9th and end on 4th Street. There have been close to 200 entries in the parade, with another 10,000 marching, Comer said.

In 2019, more than 20,000 people attended the weekend festivities, Charlotte Pride said.

This year, they’re expecting even more.

“We’ve spent a considerable amount of time talking closely with CMPD,” Comer said. “We’re confident they’re going to have a strong presence in uptown and they’re going to be able to keep the event safe.”

As far as health concerns, he said all precautions are in place. Monkeypox vaccinations will be available at Pride events this weekend.

“Luckily for us, our event is an outdoor event so it’s a very low risk event for COVID and monkeypox,” he said.

“I think special thing about this year is that we’re coming back after the pandemic,” Comer added.

