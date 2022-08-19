NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks

He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Plyler pleaded guilty to robbing four banks between December 2019 and February 2020, a news release stated. According to prosecutors, they happened on:

  • Dec. 18, 2019 – Plyler was handed $2,630 in cash at the BB&T bank on Hawley Avenue in Belmont after passing a teller a note demanding money
  • Jan. 7, 2020 – At the SunTrust Bank on Main Street in Belmont, Plyler handed a teller a note that said, “Give me your 20s, 50s, and 100s.” He told two tellers that he had a bomb in his jacket
  • Feb. 3, 2020 – Plyler once again struck the Hawley Avenue BB&T branch, demanding money from a teller and making off with $1,600 in cash.
  • Feb. 20, 2020 – At a SunTrust Bank on Unionville Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail, Plyler handed a teller a note that stated, “This is a robbery, give me all the money.” He left with $10,000 in cash

During the final bank robbery, Plyler left in a gray Nissan vehicle. According to court documents, the suspect’s vehicle was located and Union County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over.

Plyler tried to flee from authorities but was eventually pulled over and arrested after he entered South Carolina, court records stated.

Law enforcement said they found $10,685 in cash, fake mustaches and wigs worn during the robberies, and a handwritten demand note inside Plyler’s vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery on Dec. 29, 2021, according to the U.S. attorney. Plyler is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

