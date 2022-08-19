NC DHHS Flu
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

The incident happened in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane.
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte.
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte on Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane in the Raintree neighborhood.

No other information is immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

