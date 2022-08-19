NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill reopened before 12 p.m. Friday following an overnight...
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. reopen after fuel tanker overturns
“I was just trying to get people to see my dilemma and hopefully it’ll make people realize that...
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero for helping tenants escape a burning building in New...
Uber driver helps rescue people from burning building
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports
FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly is on trial in Chicago. His legal team is getting its chance Friday to...
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn’t want to ‘carry his lies’
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe
Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine