NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

2 passengers in custody after attack kills NYC cab driver

Two people charged in an attack that left a NYC taxi driver dead, according to police. (WCBS, NYPD, GYIMAH FAMILY, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people are in custody after an attack that left a New York City taxi driver dead, as police search for three other suspects.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife spoke out during an emotional news conference.

Abigail Gyimah says she found the strength to speak because she wants justice for her husband, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah.

“My husband was a good man, he was everything we had, he was my children’s hero.” Abigail Gyimah said.

His last moments were captured on surveillance video early Saturday night, when police say he was assaulted by five passengers he had driven in a taxi.

After transporting the suspects to their destination, they refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob him in the far Rockaways.

He fell to the ground and hit his head, causing severe head trauma.

“His life has just been cut short just like that,” the victim’s wife said.

Police say two men turned themselves in at the New York City Police Department’s 101st Precinct last night.

Suspect 20-year-old Austin Amos faces several charges, including manslaughter, gang assault and theft, while Nickolas Porter, 20, faces gang assault and theft charges.

Investigators say they are still looking for the three other suspects involved.

Gyimah’s wife says she is praying for them and hopes they do the right thing.

“I’m telling them to turn themselves in, because we want justice to be served,” she said.

She says her husband was the family’s breadwinner and doesn’t know how she will raise, feed, and put their four children through college without him.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $150,000 for the Gyimah family.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
According to the Housing and Residence Life website, an average of 6,000 students live on campus.
First round of students move in at UNC Charlotte, others await move in at local hotels and apartment complex due to housing shortage
Ray Weber faces several charges in connection with the death of 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun.
Gastonia woman dies days after being hit by truck; man facing several charges, police say
Kyle Honore, a Wingate University student-athlete, died after being hit by train Tuesday night.
Vigil happening for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

Latest News

The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also...
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the...
China’s response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions
FILE PHOTO - A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s...
Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles
Two people are in custody after an attack that left a NYC taxi driver dead as police are search...
2 in custody after NYC cab driver killed