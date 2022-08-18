Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – It is a somber return for students at Wingate University, as the first day of the fall semester comes as one of their own was killed this week.

The university sent students a message saying freshman basketball player Kyle Honore was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night near the campus entrance.

There are a few events happening Thursday to remember Honore.

University officials say counseling services are available for students.

Honore just moved to Wingate from Virginia last weekend. The university provided a picture of him with his family.

Kyle Honore, center, is shown with his family when he moved into his dorm at Wingate University. (Source: Wingate University)

Wingate police say it was an eastbound CSX freight train involved in the collision, but it’s unclear at this point exactly why it happened.

The school and Honore’s coaches posted on social media to talk about what an impact he had on other players and the team as a whole.

“We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the university tweeted.

Wingate police are still investigating what led up to the collision. It comes at a time when the North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning people to stay away from railroad tracks

Across the country, there are 1,200 deaths a year on train tracks, or one every three hours.

Already this year there have been 51 incidents with vehicles and pedestrians on railroad tracks in N.C., resulting in 10 deaths, transportation officials said.

They say if there is an emergency at a crossing, people should immediately call the number on the blue sign at the crossing, as that’s the fastest way to alert the railroad.

People are reminded to always cross at a safe, legal crossing like a bridge, underpass or a crossing marked with a sign.

The NCDOT is in the process of building more of those bridges and underpasses through the state’s 10-year transportation plan.

