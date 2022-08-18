The Urban League of Central Carolinas is holding a school supply drive this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many districts in the Charlotte area have already started back to school, and several others are still gearing up.

To help with the back-to-school stress, the Urban League of Central Carolinas (ULCC) is holding a school supply event this weekend in west Charlotte.

ULCC and The Mount Charlotte, a local church, will hold their ‘First Day Ready’ event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church’s location on Alleghany Street.

Students and families will be treated to fun-filled activities throughout the day, and every student in attendance will take home a backpack filled with school supplies.

In addition, social impact partners will be on hand to provide immunizations, vaccinations and health screenings, as well as information on bus routes and registration.

To learn more about the event, listen to our full conversation with ULCC President and CEO Teddy McDaniel above.

