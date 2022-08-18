NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

The Urban League of Central Carolinas is holding a school supply drive this weekend

Partners will also be on-site to help provide immunizations, vaccinations, health screenings and helpful information.
First Day Ready begins this Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. in west Charlotte.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many districts in the Charlotte area have already started back to school, and several others are still gearing up.

To help with the back-to-school stress, the Urban League of Central Carolinas (ULCC) is holding a school supply event this weekend in west Charlotte.

ULCC and The Mount Charlotte, a local church, will hold their ‘First Day Ready’ event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church’s location on Alleghany Street.

Students and families will be treated to fun-filled activities throughout the day, and every student in attendance will take home a backpack filled with school supplies.

In addition, social impact partners will be on hand to provide immunizations, vaccinations and health screenings, as well as information on bus routes and registration.

To learn more about the event, listen to our full conversation with ULCC President and CEO Teddy McDaniel above.

Related: Staying on budget with back-to-school shopping

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton got answers directly from Flood about the perception he and other...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Brooks' Sandwich House announces it will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, for the filming of a...
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming