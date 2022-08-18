NC DHHS Flu
Town of Landis receives risk review awards after public safety analysis

Pictured left to right: Mayor Meredith Smith, NCLM Director of Risk Management Tom Anderson,...
Pictured left to right: Mayor Meredith Smith, NCLM Director of Risk Management Tom Anderson, Public Safety Director Dr. Zachary Lechette, Assistant Public Safety Director Kevin Young, NCLM Law Enforcement Risk Consultant Matthew Selves(Town of Landis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Landis Landis Public Safety was recognized at this week’s board meeting for successfully completing the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ Law Enforcement Risk Review.

The department previously completed the Fire Department Risk Review in March 2022, and now holds the distinction of being the second municipality in North Carolina to have completed both processes.

The risk review process involves a complete review of the department’s operations, policies, procedures, and practices to ensure risk reduction strategies and adherence to industry standards. The review looks at operations, equipment, policies, etc., and involves on-site visits and interviews with staff.

The completion of these processes also results in the reduction of insurance premium costs offered by the League on their property, liability, and worker’s compensation products.

”I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff who worked diligently to meet and exceed the standards established by the League. The citizens of Landis should be proud of both departments and their dedication to providing professional and timely services,” said Dr. Zachary Lechette, Town of Landis Public Safety Director/Chief.

