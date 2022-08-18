NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

Local HVAC leader announces 14 new jobs and $2.9 million investment at Salisbury facility
Local HVAC leader announces 14 new jobs and $2.9 million investment at Salisbury facility
Local HVAC leader announces 14 new jobs and $2.9 million investment at Salisbury facility(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.

Founded in Salisbury in 1984, Stout Heating and Air is a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential and commercial HVAC systems, offering repairs, installation, heating and air service, and more.

“I grew up in Salisbury and have lived in Rowan County all my life,” said Mark Stout, Owner of Stout Heating and Air. “I started Stout Heating and Air in 1984 and we have grown over the years, outgrowing our current facility. Luke Fisher, with Carrol Fisher Construction, suggested that I contact the Rowan EDC to discuss my plans for a new facility. The EDC team and City of Salisbury have been a great help though the whole process. I’m excited to expand the business in the community we love. Alongside my son and future owner Ryan Stout, Stout Heating and Air will continue to serve the people of Salisbury and Rowan County for years to come.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce supported the project with a $75,000 Building Reuse Grant.

“Rural infrastructure grants are examples of the strong, innovative collaboration between the state and local governments that have helped North Carolina to be recognized as America’s top state for business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We are proud to partner with rural communities to bring new jobs and investment to all corners of our great state.”

The City of Salisbury has assisted the project by authorizing the submittal of the grant application to NC Commerce and authorizing the hiring of a grant administrator to oversee the project for an amount not to exceed $6,000.

City of Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander expressed her gratitude for the company’s investment: “Congratulations to Stout Heating and Air on their multimillion-dollar expansion and addition of 14 jobs.”

“We want to thank Stout Heating and Air for selecting Rowan County for their expansion,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider added. “They have provided an essential service in our community for more than 35 years, and we look forward to working with them for many more years.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
A man has died after being shot will driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek.
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
A deadly crash involving a CATS bus and a pickup truck has closed a portion of South Tryon...
New details released in fatal crash involving CATS bus on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County...
Rowan County employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
The new facility will house approximately 125 NASCAR Productions and MRN employees with further...
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord