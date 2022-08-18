Staying on budget with back-to-school shopping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some of you still have to get those school supplies for the new year.

Even for all you parents who’ve done that already, you know it won’t be long before you’re going to have to go buy more pencils, another notebook you didn’t know your child would need, or more paper.

And just like everything else this past year, it’s going to cost you more.

Sally Dickson is the regional banking senior manager at Wells Fargo. She talked about ways to save money on those school supplies.

Some of her tips include writing down everything you need, determining a budget and spending limit, seeing what you already have at home and buying in bulk.

