Should we be concerned about polio?

With polio once again on people's minds, we brought in Dr. Anu Neelakanta, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health.
With polio once again on people’s minds, we brought in Dr. Anu Neelakanta, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence.

Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.

Related: Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

With polio once again on people’s minds, we brought in Dr. Anu Neelakanta, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health.

We talked about how polio is contracted, if there is a high risk of getting it, if there are any treatments that have come along since the 1950s, and if people should be getting the polio vaccine.

