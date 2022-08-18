NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Russia will reward women with over 10 children

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Russia is bringing back its “Mother Heroine” award in an attempt to fight the country’s demographic crisis.

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.

The “Mother Heroine” was first used by then-president Joseph Stalin after World War II, which is when the Soviet population dropped by 42 million people.

The latest information from Rosstat, the country’s statistics service, says Russia has lost about 86,000 residents per month from January through May.

Russia has also lost an unconfirmed amount of people from the Ukraine war.

In addition to the “Mother Heroine” designation, the Kremlin is also focused on promoting what it calls traditional values.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
A deadly crash involving a CATS bus and a pickup truck has closed a portion of South Tryon...
One killed in crash involving CATS bus on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Latest News

Catawba College welcomed more than 450 new students to the College this Fall with classes...
Catawba College welcomes students back to campus for new school year
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker