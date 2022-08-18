NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Queens University hosting inaugural Division I game on Thursday

The university announced the move to the ASUN Conference in May.
The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a big day for Queens University of Charlotte, as the school will host its first Division I sporting event.

On Thursday, Queens University’s women’s soccer team will host UNC Wilmington.

The game starts at 6 p.m., but the atmosphere will start building before then. Fan Fest starts at 4 p.m. outside the stadium, with music, games and giveaways.

The first 200 fans will get a Queens inaugural D-1 game patch.

The university announced the move to the ASUN Conference in May. It’s a four-year process to fully transition all teams over, but that process starts as the women’s soccer team takes on UNC Wilmington over at the complex at Marion Diehl Park.

The university says this transition has spurred a flurry of donations totaling $2 million so far.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
A deadly crash involving a CATS bus and a pickup truck has closed a portion of South Tryon...
One killed in crash involving CATS bus on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Queens University hosting inaugural Division I game on Thursday
Charlotte FC will move into a new headquarters by spring of 2023.
Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters
Carolina Panthers' Christian Mccaffrey watches during the NFL football team's training camp in...
Fan injured as fights mar another Panthers, Pats practice
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets release 2022-23 schedule, host champion Warriors in first month