Queens University hosting inaugural Division I game on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a big day for Queens University of Charlotte, as the school will host its first Division I sporting event.

On Thursday, Queens University’s women’s soccer team will host UNC Wilmington.

The game starts at 6 p.m., but the atmosphere will start building before then. Fan Fest starts at 4 p.m. outside the stadium, with music, games and giveaways.

With the Royals Division I debut rapidly approaching, excitement on campus is matched only by the university’s athletic fundraising momentum. Read more about how philanthropic support for Queens' athletic programs has nearly tripled➡️ https://t.co/pIaxIXleJd pic.twitter.com/b7dB3BHMTE — Queens University of Charlotte (@QueensUniv) August 17, 2022

The first 200 fans will get a Queens inaugural D-1 game patch.

The university announced the move to the ASUN Conference in May. It’s a four-year process to fully transition all teams over, but that process starts as the women’s soccer team takes on UNC Wilmington over at the complex at Marion Diehl Park.

The university says this transition has spurred a flurry of donations totaling $2 million so far.

