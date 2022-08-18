NC DHHS Flu
Middle 80s for Thursday before a First Alert for rising rain chances Friday

By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun are in the forecast again today with afternoon readings rising again to the middle 80s, a little below average for this time of the year.

  • Partly sunny and warm 80s for most today
  • First Alert Friday: Showers and storms likely
  • Scattered storms in the weekend forecast too

It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a shower late with lows in the middle 60s.

Friday will bring the approach of a warm front coming up from South Carolina and that looks to be a trigger for a more active day of showers and thunderstorms. With that in mind, a First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as travel and outdoor plans could be interrupted by rain. Cooler highs Friday will only get back to the mild to upper 70s due to clouds and rain.

By the weekend, we’ll warm back up well into the 80s with more sunshine sprinkled in the forecast, but there’s also a decent chance for scattered thunderstorms both days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

