Middle 80s for Thursday before a First Alert for rising rain chances Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun are in the forecast again today with afternoon readings rising again to the middle 80s, a little below average for this time of the year.

Partly sunny and warm 80s for most today

First Alert Friday: Showers and storms likely

Scattered storms in the weekend forecast too

Warm again today, but still a little below average for this time of the year around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast later today, but most neighborhoods probably stay dry. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eY05unWygk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 18, 2022

It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a shower late with lows in the middle 60s.

Friday will bring the approach of a warm front coming up from South Carolina and that looks to be a trigger for a more active day of showers and thunderstorms. With that in mind, a First Alert has been hoisted for Friday, as travel and outdoor plans could be interrupted by rain. Cooler highs Friday will only get back to the mild to upper 70s due to clouds and rain.

Rain chances look to be typically low today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but jump up on Friday, especially during the afternoon & evening hours. Scattered storm Saturday may become a bit more widespread on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/I7TE2Ojufh — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 18, 2022

By the weekend, we’ll warm back up well into the 80s with more sunshine sprinkled in the forecast, but there’s also a decent chance for scattered thunderstorms both days.

Not much change to the weekend forecast around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Highs are expected to rise into the middle 80s both days & scattered thunderstorms Saturday could be a bit more widespread in coverage on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eH5qUDF2Wg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 18, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

