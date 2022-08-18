Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him.

According to law enforcement, the man was able to get to a 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road where he called police.

Medic took him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators currently don’t have a description of the suspect or car.

