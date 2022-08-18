NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him.
Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him.

According to law enforcement, the man was able to get to a 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road where he called police.

Medic took him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators currently don’t have a description of the suspect or car.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train
Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a highway in Clover, S.C.
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
A deadly crash involving a CATS bus and a pickup truck has closed a portion of South Tryon...
One killed in crash involving CATS bus on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood
Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill
Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill
101 Black Men for Highland working to connect the community and mentor the youth.
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood