Gastonia woman dies days after being hit by truck; man facing several charges, police say

The man is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after hitting a woman in a driveway with his truck, leading to her death, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on Davis Park Road for a reported assault on Aug. 13.

Officers said they saw a truck turn onto the driveway and the driver, 53-year-old Ray Charles Weber, did not appear to see Whitney Calhoun, 33, sitting on the driveway.

According to the GPD, officers tried to alert Weber that the woman was in the driveway and get him to stop, but the truck eventually struck Calhoun.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from those injuries on Aug. 17, police said.

Following the collision, Weber was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving, authorities said.

After Calhoun’s death on Wednesday afternoon, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Weber charging him with death by motor vehicle and other counts, according to Gastonia Police.

Officers said they were told at the scene that no assault had occurred prior to Calhoun being hit by Weber’s truck.

According to the GPD, officers continue to investigate if an assault happened prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Weber is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

