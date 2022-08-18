Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran Joshua Rohrer will not face criminal charges, Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page announced.

Page released his decision at a Gastonia City Council meeting.

Rohrer was arrested Oct. 13, 2021 and charged with panhandling and resisting an officer. Rohrer and his attorney accused Gastonia Police Officers Maurice Taylor and Cierra Brooks of treating him improperly when he was arrested.

“[I was] slammed around and treated like less than trash,” Rohrer said in a 2021 interview with WBTV. He also said he was slammed onto the police car while he was being arrested.

The officers admitted to tasing his service dog, Sunshine. The two were separated and she was later hit by a car and killed while in the care of a friend.

[Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest]

His charges were later dropped after reaching a plea agreement for a driving while licensed revoked charge unrelated to the arrest.

[Gastonia police release body cam footage of controversial U.S. veteran arrest]

Page released the following statement after electing not to charge the officers:

Following the release of the Gastonia Police Department body-worn camera footage, there have been questions posed as to whether the officers involved would face a criminal investigation and/or criminal charges.

Immediately after first reviewing this footage in 2021, I consulted with the state Bureau of investigation about a criminal investigation. I was of the opinion then, and remain of the opinion, that Officers Brooks and Taylor Committed no acts of criminal wrongdoing.

I believe then, as I believe now, that the only criminal acts depicted in the body cam footage of October 13, 2021 were committed by Joshua Rohrer, who resisted, delayed, and obstructed the actions of officers Brooks and Taylor. On two occasions, a grand jury found probable cause to support those allegations.

My Office’s dismissal of the relevant charges as part of a plea agreement was in no way a repudiation or negative reflection of the actions of the officers involved; in fact, it was an act of mercy given to a veteran with a very concerning criminal history in hopes that he would receive the assistance he dearly needs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.