First Alert in place for Friday, stalled front could bring rain to the Carolinas

Friday will also be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s-upper 70s.
An active weather pattern is shaping up for Friday into the weekend. We’ll wrap up this Thursday with a few widely scattered showers.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An active weather pattern is shaping up for Friday into the weekend. We’ll wrap up this Thursday with a few widely scattered showers, but most locations will stay dry.

  • Rest of Today: A few showers otherwise partly sunny
  • Friday: Showers and a few storms likely, cooler
  • Weekend Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Across the region today
Across the region today(First Alert Weather)

The balance of our Thursday will include a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s. Later tonight, a few passing showers will be possible; expect lows in the upper 60s.

We have a First Alert in place for Friday. We’ll be tracking a stalled front to our south that will eventually begin to lift north. This front will combine with tropical moisture and bring some showers and a few thunderstorms into the Carolinas. With the cloud cover and the showers, highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to upper 70s across the piedmont.

Heading into the weekend there will be another disturbance pushing eastward out of Louisiana and Mississippi that will likely impact our area off-and-on throughout the day with some showers and storms, both on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the low to mid-80s.

More showers and storms look likely for Monday and Tuesday as the weekend system slowly moves east. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

By Wednesday, we should begin to dry out and see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will remain below normal for this time of the year in the lower 80s.

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

