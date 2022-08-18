First Alert issued for Friday as rain chances rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Friday as rain looks likely to wrap up the workweek, with unsettled conditions to last through much of the seven-day forecast.

Partly sunny and warm 80s for most of today.

First Alert Friday: Showers and storms likely.

Scattered storms in the weekend forecast too.

Although a few showers and downpours are possible through the rest of our Thursday evening, rain turns likely by Friday. Anticipate low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 60s and Friday afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 70s as rain overspreads much of the area.

South Carolina counties will see the rain first during the morning commute, with the leading edge of the rain lifting north through mid-morning/mid-day.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Periods of rain will remain likely, especially in our central and southeastern counties, through the afternoon. By Friday evening, rain coverage will start to decrease, but still plan on keeping the rain gear handy if you have plans to go to any football games!

A few thunderstorms will also be possible, but the best chance for severe weather will be closer to the coast.

Saturday will trend drier with only a few showers and storms possible, before rain chances pick back up Sunday and Monday. Highs will also be back into the mid 80s for the weekend.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

