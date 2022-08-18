NC DHHS Flu
Arrest made after Wake County deputy killed in the line of duty

The man was arrested almost a week after Deputy Byrd’s death.
Arturo Martin Sotelo
Arturo Martin Sotelo(WRAL/Provided photo)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Patrick Byrd.

According to a warrant sent to WBTV by WRAL, 29-year-old Arturo Martin Sotelo was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. The warrant states that he, “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” Byrd on Aug. 11 in the southeast part of the county.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

WBTV is working to confirm the events that led up to the murder.

Byrd will be laid to rest Aug. 19.

