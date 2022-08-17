Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Wingate University student has died after being struck by a train, campus officials said.

According to information from Wingate, freshman Kyle Honore was hit by the train near the entrance to the university just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The student was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, university staff said.

“The University is meeting with Kyle’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy,” a message sent to the Wingate campus community stated.

Honore was a student-athlete at the university, playing on the men’s basketball team, according to a tweet from the Wingate Bulldogs’ official Twitter account.

“We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the tweet stated.

Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore. We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle's family, friends, and loved ones.#OneDog pic.twitter.com/m6iH6mFAul — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) August 17, 2022

University officials said counseling services are available for students. Details about a campus vigil and funeral arrangements will be shared once they are complete, according to Wingate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.