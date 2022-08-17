NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Wingate University freshman dies after being hit by train, officials say

The student was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, university staff said.
Wingate University staff confirmed a freshman died after being hit by a train.
Wingate University staff confirmed a freshman died after being hit by a train.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Wingate University student has died after being struck by a train, campus officials said.

According to information from Wingate, freshman Kyle Honore was hit by the train near the entrance to the university just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The student was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, university staff said.

“The University is meeting with Kyle’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy,” a message sent to the Wingate campus community stated.

Honore was a student-athlete at the university, playing on the men’s basketball team, according to a tweet from the Wingate Bulldogs’ official Twitter account.

“We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the tweet stated.

University officials said counseling services are available for students. Details about a campus vigil and funeral arrangements will be shared once they are complete, according to Wingate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closed I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
The contractor running CATS day-to-day bus operations hired a General Manager who had just...
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Boil water advisory
Town of Fort Mill issues Boil Water Advisory for residents

Latest News

On July 31, viewer John from the Brooks Run Happy Team (@j4clt on Instagram) captured this...
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
The vaccine will now be injected under the skin and not into muscle or deeper tissue.
Mecklenburg Co. Public Health to offer monkeypox vaccine intradermally
Crews have responded to a crash in southwest Charlotte.
One killed in crash on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte, Medic says
Charlotte FC Logo
Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters, training facility