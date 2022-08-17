NC DHHS Flu
Union County man sentenced to 27 years in prison for production of child pornography

Jason Lance Thrower, 43, was accused of hiding a camera to secretly record two minors.
A 43-year-old Waxhaw man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the production of child...
A 43-year-old Waxhaw man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the production of child pornography.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Waxhaw man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after he allegedly used a hidden camera to secretly record two females under the age of 18.

According to court documents and proceedings, a concerned person contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 29, 2020 to report that 43-year-old Jason Lance Thrower possessed sexually explicit images of minors.

Law enforcement began an investigation into Thrower and determined that he had used the hidden camera to record the two minors undressing and showering.

Authorities seized Thrower’s cell phone and other electronic devices.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina assisted in the investigation and conducted a forensic analysis of the seized devices, which revealed multiple videos and images of the minors in nude and undressed states.

Information in court documents and statements also revealed that Thrower also sexually molested a minor on multiple occasions. At the sentencing hearing, it was argued that that abuse was an aggravating factor that should be considered in the punishment.

He was ordered to serve the sentence by a U.S. District Judge, and upon completion of the term, has been ordered a lifetime of supervised release, and is required to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay $55,100 in special assessments.

Thrower has been in federal custody since February 2021 and will remain in federal custody until he in transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice, aimed at combating the growing online sexual exploitation of children.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, commended the Union County Sheriff’s Office and HSI for their roles in the investigation.

