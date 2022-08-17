Speedway Motorsports gives hand up to community charities

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Speedway Motorsports employees from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Performance Racing Network, U.S. Legend Cars International and zMAX Dragway will canvass Cabarrus County for its fifth annual Day of Service.

Designed to support area nonprofits, the speedway’s Day of Service will send nearly 75 employees into the community to provide a hand up to organizations across Concord and Kannapolis.

Projects will begin at different locations at different times, including work at the Wings of Eagles Ranch, 4800 Faith Trails, Concord, the Teaching House, 111 Cline Street in Concord, and at the speedway.

Known as the “Pit Crew,” speedway staff will volunteer at the Wings of Eagles Ranch helping to build a fence for the pasture, landscaping, power washing and repairing a platform. Speedway Motorsports will partner with Reeves to repave a driveway that services the Teaching House.

Additional volunteers will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway creating more than 150 sensory bags for youth and adult individuals who become over-stimulated by the loud noise, lights and energy at Charlotte Motor Speedway, zMAX Dragway and the Dirt Track. The items in each bag have been donated by a variety of Charlotte Motor Speedway partners.

